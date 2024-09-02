Azerbaijani manat to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.944 today, reflecting a 0.289% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.437% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.949 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.935 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.