아제르바이잔 마나트 to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.959 today, reflecting a -0.444% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.222% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.964 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.947 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.025% decrease in value.