1,000 azn
973.96 nzd

1.000 AZN = 0.9740 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:39
Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.1381.3440.9211.6561.360.7881.533
1 INR0.01210.0160.0110.020.0160.0090.018
1 SGD0.74461.87510.6861.2331.0120.5861.141
1 EUR1.08590.2381.45811.7981.4760.8551.664

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / New Zealand Dollar
1 AZN0.97396 NZD
5 AZN4.86980 NZD
10 AZN9.73959 NZD
20 AZN19.47918 NZD
50 AZN48.69795 NZD
100 AZN97.39590 NZD
250 AZN243.48975 NZD
500 AZN486.97950 NZD
1000 AZN973.95900 NZD
2000 AZN1,947.91800 NZD
5000 AZN4,869.79500 NZD
10000 AZN9,739.59000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 NZD1.02674 AZN
5 NZD5.13370 AZN
10 NZD10.26740 AZN
20 NZD20.53480 AZN
50 NZD51.33700 AZN
100 NZD102.67400 AZN
250 NZD256.68500 AZN
500 NZD513.37000 AZN
1000 NZD1,026.74000 AZN
2000 NZD2,053.48000 AZN
5000 NZD5,133.70000 AZN
10000 NZD10,267.40000 AZN