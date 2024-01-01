Azerbaijani manats to Canadian dollars today

Convert AZN to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
799.45 cad

1.000 AZN = 0.7995 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:31
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Canadian Dollar
1 AZN0.79945 CAD
5 AZN3.99726 CAD
10 AZN7.99453 CAD
20 AZN15.98906 CAD
50 AZN39.97265 CAD
100 AZN79.94530 CAD
250 AZN199.86325 CAD
500 AZN399.72650 CAD
1000 AZN799.45300 CAD
2000 AZN1,598.90600 CAD
5000 AZN3,997.26500 CAD
10000 AZN7,994.53000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CAD1.25086 AZN
5 CAD6.25430 AZN
10 CAD12.50860 AZN
20 CAD25.01720 AZN
50 CAD62.54300 AZN
100 CAD125.08600 AZN
250 CAD312.71500 AZN
500 CAD625.43000 AZN
1000 CAD1,250.86000 AZN
2000 CAD2,501.72000 AZN
5000 CAD6,254.30000 AZN
10000 CAD12,508.60000 AZN