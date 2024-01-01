Azerbaijani manats to Singapore dollars today

Convert AZN to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
790.10 sgd

1.000 AZN = 0.7901 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08590.2351.4761.6640.96618.268
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5691.7271.9471.1321.372
1 USD0.9210.787183.1351.361.5330.8916.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Singapore Dollar
1 AZN0.79010 SGD
5 AZN3.95052 SGD
10 AZN7.90103 SGD
20 AZN15.80206 SGD
50 AZN39.50515 SGD
100 AZN79.01030 SGD
250 AZN197.52575 SGD
500 AZN395.05150 SGD
1000 AZN790.10300 SGD
2000 AZN1,580.20600 SGD
5000 AZN3,950.51500 SGD
10000 AZN7,901.03000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SGD1.26566 AZN
5 SGD6.32830 AZN
10 SGD12.65660 AZN
20 SGD25.31320 AZN
50 SGD63.28300 AZN
100 SGD126.56600 AZN
250 SGD316.41500 AZN
500 SGD632.83000 AZN
1000 SGD1,265.66000 AZN
2000 SGD2,531.32000 AZN
5000 SGD6,328.30000 AZN
10000 SGD12,656.60000 AZN