Azerbaijani manat to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Canadian dollars is currently 0.793 today, reflecting a -0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.245% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.795 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.791 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.135% increase in value.