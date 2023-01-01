Brazilian reais to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert BRL to AZN at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
350.35 azn

1.00000 BRL = 0.35035 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.087690.51881.492081.673620.9652518.7806
1 GBP1.1429911.2431103.4611.705411.91291.1032721.4657
1 USD0.919450.804441183.2281.37191.538820.8875517.2679
1 INR0.01104740.00966550.012015210.01648360.01848920.01066410.207477

How to convert Brazilian reais to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BRL0.35035 AZN
5 BRL1.75173 AZN
10 BRL3.50346 AZN
20 BRL7.00692 AZN
50 BRL17.51730 AZN
100 BRL35.03460 AZN
250 BRL87.58650 AZN
500 BRL175.17300 AZN
1000 BRL350.34600 AZN
2000 BRL700.69200 AZN
5000 BRL1751.73000 AZN
10000 BRL3503.46000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Brazilian Real
1 AZN2.85432 BRL
5 AZN14.27160 BRL
10 AZN28.54320 BRL
20 AZN57.08640 BRL
50 AZN142.71600 BRL
100 AZN285.43200 BRL
250 AZN713.58000 BRL
500 AZN1427.16000 BRL
1000 AZN2854.32000 BRL
2000 AZN5708.64000 BRL
5000 AZN14271.60000 BRL
10000 AZN28543.20000 BRL