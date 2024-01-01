Brazilian reais to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert BRL to AZN at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = man.0.2946 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:20
BRL to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AZN
1 BRL to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30000.3134
Low0.28940.2894
Average0.29540.3026
Change-1.42%-3.09%
1 BRL to AZN stats

The performance of BRL to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3000 and a 30 day low of 0.2894. This means the 30 day average was 0.2954. The change for BRL to AZN was -1.42.

The performance of BRL to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3134 and a 90 day low of 0.2894. This means the 90 day average was 0.3026. The change for BRL to AZN was -3.09.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BRL0.29460 AZN
5 BRL1.47300 AZN
10 BRL2.94599 AZN
20 BRL5.89198 AZN
50 BRL14.72995 AZN
100 BRL29.45990 AZN
250 BRL73.64975 AZN
500 BRL147.29950 AZN
1000 BRL294.59900 AZN
2000 BRL589.19800 AZN
5000 BRL1,472.99500 AZN
10000 BRL2,945.99000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Brazilian Real
1 AZN3.39444 BRL
5 AZN16.97220 BRL
10 AZN33.94440 BRL
20 AZN67.88880 BRL
50 AZN169.72200 BRL
100 AZN339.44400 BRL
250 AZN848.61000 BRL
500 AZN1,697.22000 BRL
1000 AZN3,394.44000 BRL
2000 AZN6,788.88000 BRL
5000 AZN16,972.20000 BRL
10000 AZN33,944.40000 BRL