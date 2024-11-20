Hong Kong dollars to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert HKD to AZN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = man.0.2185 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HKD to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AZN
1 HKD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21880.2190
Low0.21830.2178
Average0.21860.2184
Change-0.09%0.22%
View full history

1 HKD to AZN stats

The performance of HKD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2188 and a 30 day low of 0.2183. This means the 30 day average was 0.2186. The change for HKD to AZN was -0.09.

The performance of HKD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2190 and a 90 day low of 0.2178. This means the 90 day average was 0.2184. The change for HKD to AZN was 0.22.

Track market ratesView HKD to AZN chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.654
1 GBP1.2719.20111.7021.9481.2011.774107.234
1 SGD0.7465.4050.58711.1440.7051.04262.991

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
100 HKD21.85020 AZN
200 HKD43.70040 AZN
300 HKD65.55060 AZN
500 HKD109.25100 AZN
1000 HKD218.50200 AZN
2000 HKD437.00400 AZN
2500 HKD546.25500 AZN
3000 HKD655.50600 AZN
4000 HKD874.00800 AZN
5000 HKD1,092.51000 AZN
10000 HKD2,185.02000 AZN
20000 HKD4,370.04000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AZN4.57662 HKD
5 AZN22.88310 HKD
10 AZN45.76620 HKD
20 AZN91.53240 HKD
50 AZN228.83100 HKD
100 AZN457.66200 HKD
250 AZN1,144.15500 HKD
500 AZN2,288.31000 HKD
1000 AZN4,576.62000 HKD
2000 AZN9,153.24000 HKD
5000 AZN22,883.10000 HKD
10000 AZN45,766.20000 HKD