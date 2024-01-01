Japanese yen to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert JPY to AZN at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
115.97 azn

¥1.000 JPY = man.0.01160 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01160.0116
Low0.01050.0105
Average0.01090.0108
Change9.74%5.27%
1 JPY to AZN stats

The performance of JPY to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0116 and a 30 day low of 0.0105. This means the 30 day average was 0.0109. The change for JPY to AZN was 9.74.

The performance of JPY to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0116 and a 90 day low of 0.0105. This means the 90 day average was 0.0108. The change for JPY to AZN was 5.27.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Azerbaijani Manat
100 JPY1.15966 AZN
1000 JPY11.59660 AZN
1500 JPY17.39490 AZN
2000 JPY23.19320 AZN
3000 JPY34.78980 AZN
5000 JPY57.98300 AZN
5400 JPY62.62164 AZN
10000 JPY115.96600 AZN
15000 JPY173.94900 AZN
20000 JPY231.93200 AZN
25000 JPY289.91500 AZN
30000 JPY347.89800 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Japanese Yen
1 AZN86.23220 JPY
5 AZN431.16100 JPY
10 AZN862.32200 JPY
20 AZN1,724.64400 JPY
50 AZN4,311.61000 JPY
100 AZN8,623.22000 JPY
250 AZN21,558.05000 JPY
500 AZN43,116.10000 JPY
1000 AZN86,232.20000 JPY
2000 AZN172,464.40000 JPY
5000 AZN431,161.00000 JPY
10000 AZN862,322.00000 JPY