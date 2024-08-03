Euros to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert EUR to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
1,853.97 azn

€1.000 EUR = man.1.854 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.85881.8588
Low1.83231.8132
Average1.84541.8371
Change0.94%1.43%
View full history

1 EUR to AZN stats

The performance of EUR to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8588 and a 30 day low of 1.8323. This means the 30 day average was 1.8454. The change for EUR to AZN was 0.94.

The performance of EUR to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8588 and a 90 day low of 1.8132. This means the 90 day average was 1.8371. The change for EUR to AZN was 1.43.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Azerbaijani Manat
1 EUR1.85397 AZN
5 EUR9.26985 AZN
10 EUR18.53970 AZN
20 EUR37.07940 AZN
50 EUR92.69850 AZN
100 EUR185.39700 AZN
250 EUR463.49250 AZN
500 EUR926.98500 AZN
1000 EUR1,853.97000 AZN
2000 EUR3,707.94000 AZN
5000 EUR9,269.85000 AZN
10000 EUR18,539.70000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Euro
1 AZN0.53938 EUR
5 AZN2.69692 EUR
10 AZN5.39384 EUR
20 AZN10.78768 EUR
50 AZN26.96920 EUR
100 AZN53.93840 EUR
250 AZN134.84600 EUR
500 AZN269.69200 EUR
1000 AZN539.38400 EUR
2000 AZN1,078.76800 EUR
5000 AZN2,696.92000 EUR
10000 AZN5,393.84000 EUR