Chinese yuan rmb to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert CNY to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
237.01 azn

¥1.000 CNY = man.0.2370 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23700.2370
Low0.23350.2335
Average0.23410.2344
Change1.39%0.98%
View full history

1 CNY to AZN stats

The performance of CNY to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2370 and a 30 day low of 0.2335. This means the 30 day average was 0.2341. The change for CNY to AZN was 1.39.

The performance of CNY to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2370 and a 90 day low of 0.2335. This means the 90 day average was 0.2344. The change for CNY to AZN was 0.98.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CNY0.23701 AZN
5 CNY1.18507 AZN
10 CNY2.37013 AZN
20 CNY4.74026 AZN
50 CNY11.85065 AZN
100 CNY23.70130 AZN
250 CNY59.25325 AZN
500 CNY118.50650 AZN
1000 CNY237.01300 AZN
2000 CNY474.02600 AZN
5000 CNY1,185.06500 AZN
10000 CNY2,370.13000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AZN4.21918 CNY
5 AZN21.09590 CNY
10 AZN42.19180 CNY
20 AZN84.38360 CNY
50 AZN210.95900 CNY
100 AZN421.91800 CNY
250 AZN1,054.79500 CNY
500 AZN2,109.59000 CNY
1000 AZN4,219.18000 CNY
2000 AZN8,438.36000 CNY
5000 AZN21,095.90000 CNY
10000 AZN42,191.80000 CNY