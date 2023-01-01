Chinese yuan rmb to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert CNY to AZN at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
234.72 azn

1.00000 CNY = 0.23472 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801351.375650.92040.8044731.5430983.2131.34655
1 HKD0.12818310.1763350.1179780.103120.19779810.66650.172605
1 CAD0.7269295.6710310.6690560.5847951.1217260.490.978846
1 EUR1.08658.476171.4946410.874051.6765790.41091.46303

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CNY0.23472 AZN
5 CNY1.17360 AZN
10 CNY2.34719 AZN
20 CNY4.69438 AZN
50 CNY11.73595 AZN
100 CNY23.47190 AZN
250 CNY58.67975 AZN
500 CNY117.35950 AZN
1000 CNY234.71900 AZN
2000 CNY469.43800 AZN
5000 CNY1173.59500 AZN
10000 CNY2347.19000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AZN4.26041 CNY
5 AZN21.30205 CNY
10 AZN42.60410 CNY
20 AZN85.20820 CNY
50 AZN213.02050 CNY
100 AZN426.04100 CNY
250 AZN1065.10250 CNY
500 AZN2130.20500 CNY
1000 AZN4260.41000 CNY
2000 AZN8520.82000 CNY
5000 AZN21302.05000 CNY
10000 AZN42604.10000 CNY