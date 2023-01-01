10 thousand Azerbaijani manats to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert AZN to CNY at the real exchange rate

10000 azn
42056.80 cny

1.00000 AZN = 4.20568 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AZN4.20568 CNY
5 AZN21.02840 CNY
10 AZN42.05680 CNY
20 AZN84.11360 CNY
50 AZN210.28400 CNY
100 AZN420.56800 CNY
250 AZN1051.42000 CNY
500 AZN2102.84000 CNY
1000 AZN4205.68000 CNY
2000 AZN8411.36000 CNY
5000 AZN21028.40000 CNY
10000 AZN42056.80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CNY0.23777 AZN
5 CNY1.18887 AZN
10 CNY2.37774 AZN
20 CNY4.75548 AZN
50 CNY11.88870 AZN
100 CNY23.77740 AZN
250 CNY59.44350 AZN
500 CNY118.88700 AZN
1000 CNY237.77400 AZN
2000 CNY475.54800 AZN
5000 CNY1188.87000 AZN
10000 CNY2377.74000 AZN