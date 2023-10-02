5000 Hong Kong dollars to Azerbaijani manats
Convert HKD to AZN at the real exchange rate
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Banks and other transfer services have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate, independently provided by Reuters. Compare our rate and fee with Western Union, ICICI Bank, WorldRemit and more, and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Azerbaijani manats
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
|100 HKD
|21.70650 AZN
|200 HKD
|43.41300 AZN
|300 HKD
|65.11950 AZN
|500 HKD
|108.53250 AZN
|1000 HKD
|217.06500 AZN
|2000 HKD
|434.13000 AZN
|2500 HKD
|542.66250 AZN
|3000 HKD
|651.19500 AZN
|4000 HKD
|868.26000 AZN
|5000 HKD
|1085.32500 AZN
|10000 HKD
|2170.65000 AZN
|20000 HKD
|4341.30000 AZN