500 azn
525.77 bgn

1.00000 AZN = 1.05153 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 AZN1.05153 BGN
5 AZN5.25765 BGN
10 AZN10.51530 BGN
20 AZN21.03060 BGN
50 AZN52.57650 BGN
100 AZN105.15300 BGN
250 AZN262.88250 BGN
500 AZN525.76500 BGN
1000 AZN1051.53000 BGN
2000 AZN2103.06000 BGN
5000 AZN5257.65000 BGN
10000 AZN10515.30000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BGN0.95100 AZN
5 BGN4.75498 AZN
10 BGN9.50996 AZN
20 BGN19.01992 AZN
50 BGN47.54980 AZN
100 BGN95.09960 AZN
250 BGN237.74900 AZN
500 BGN475.49800 AZN
1000 BGN950.99600 AZN
2000 BGN1901.99200 AZN
5000 BGN4754.98000 AZN
10000 BGN9509.96000 AZN