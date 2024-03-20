US dollars to Azerbaijani manats today

1,000 usd
1,699.55 azn

1.000 USD = 1.700 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2871.4751.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6811.7271.9481.13121.372
1 USD0.920.786183.081.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates US Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 USD1.69955 AZN
5 USD8.49775 AZN
10 USD16.99550 AZN
20 USD33.99100 AZN
50 USD84.97750 AZN
100 USD169.95500 AZN
250 USD424.88750 AZN
500 USD849.77500 AZN
1000 USD1,699.55000 AZN
2000 USD3,399.10000 AZN
5000 USD8,497.75000 AZN
10000 USD16,995.50000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / US Dollar
1 AZN0.58839 USD
5 AZN2.94196 USD
10 AZN5.88391 USD
20 AZN11.76782 USD
50 AZN29.41955 USD
100 AZN58.83910 USD
250 AZN147.09775 USD
500 AZN294.19550 USD
1000 AZN588.39100 USD
2000 AZN1,176.78200 USD
5000 AZN2,941.95500 USD
10000 AZN5,883.91000 USD