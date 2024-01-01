Hungarian forints to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert HUF to AZN at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
46.97 azn

1.000 HUF = 0.004697 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6461.4731.660.96818.196
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1331.7241.9431.13321.304
1 USD0.9170.783183.1041.351.5220.88816.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Azerbaijani Manat
2000 HUF9.39444 AZN
5000 HUF23.48610 AZN
10000 HUF46.97220 AZN
15000 HUF70.45830 AZN
20000 HUF93.94440 AZN
30000 HUF140.91660 AZN
40000 HUF187.88880 AZN
50000 HUF234.86100 AZN
60000 HUF281.83320 AZN
100000 HUF469.72200 AZN
150000 HUF704.58300 AZN
200000 HUF939.44400 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Hungarian Forint
1 AZN212.89200 HUF
5 AZN1,064.46000 HUF
10 AZN2,128.92000 HUF
20 AZN4,257.84000 HUF
50 AZN10,644.60000 HUF
100 AZN21,289.20000 HUF
250 AZN53,223.00000 HUF
500 AZN106,446.00000 HUF
1000 AZN212,892.00000 HUF
2000 AZN425,784.00000 HUF
5000 AZN1,064,460.00000 HUF
10000 AZN2,128,920.00000 HUF