Canadian dollars to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert CAD to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
1,251.74 azn

1.000 CAD = 1.252 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:56
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CAD1.25174 AZN
5 CAD6.25870 AZN
10 CAD12.51740 AZN
20 CAD25.03480 AZN
50 CAD62.58700 AZN
100 CAD125.17400 AZN
250 CAD312.93500 AZN
500 CAD625.87000 AZN
1000 CAD1,251.74000 AZN
2000 CAD2,503.48000 AZN
5000 CAD6,258.70000 AZN
10000 CAD12,517.40000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Canadian Dollar
1 AZN0.79889 CAD
5 AZN3.99444 CAD
10 AZN7.98888 CAD
20 AZN15.97776 CAD
50 AZN39.94440 CAD
100 AZN79.88880 CAD
250 AZN199.72200 CAD
500 AZN399.44400 CAD
1000 AZN798.88800 CAD
2000 AZN1,597.77600 CAD
5000 AZN3,994.44000 CAD
10000 AZN7,988.88000 CAD