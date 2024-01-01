1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Azerbaijani manats

Convert BGN to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
948.86 azn

лв1.000 BGN = man.0.9489 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
BGN to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.95180.9518
Low0.93690.9272
Average0.94520.9403
Change0.86%1.37%
1 BGN to AZN stats

The performance of BGN to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9518 and a 30 day low of 0.9369. This means the 30 day average was 0.9452. The change for BGN to AZN was 0.86.

The performance of BGN to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9518 and a 90 day low of 0.9272. This means the 90 day average was 0.9403. The change for BGN to AZN was 1.37.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6661.3731.5211.3230.78418.32
1 EUR1.09211.8191.4991.661.4450.85620.002
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.994
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.343

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BGN0.94886 AZN
5 BGN4.74432 AZN
10 BGN9.48863 AZN
20 BGN18.97726 AZN
50 BGN47.44315 AZN
100 BGN94.88630 AZN
250 BGN237.21575 AZN
500 BGN474.43150 AZN
1000 BGN948.86300 AZN
2000 BGN1,897.72600 AZN
5000 BGN4,744.31500 AZN
10000 BGN9,488.63000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 AZN1.05389 BGN
5 AZN5.26945 BGN
10 AZN10.53890 BGN
20 AZN21.07780 BGN
50 AZN52.69450 BGN
100 AZN105.38900 BGN
250 AZN263.47250 BGN
500 AZN526.94500 BGN
1000 AZN1,053.89000 BGN
2000 AZN2,107.78000 BGN
5000 AZN5,269.45000 BGN
10000 AZN10,538.90000 BGN