1 Swedish krona to Azerbaijani manats

Convert SEK to AZN at the real exchange rate

1 sek
0.16 azn

1.00000 SEK = 0.16397 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.92520.7924246.8968110.495682.87861.352753.99365
1 EUR1.0808510.8564557.454411.344189.57931.462124.3164
1 GBP1.261951.167618.7037813.2454104.5891.70715.03984
1 DKK0.1449950.1341490.11489311.521812.01690.1961420.579041

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SEK0.16397 AZN
5 SEK0.81983 AZN
10 SEK1.63967 AZN
20 SEK3.27934 AZN
50 SEK8.19835 AZN
100 SEK16.39670 AZN
250 SEK40.99175 AZN
500 SEK81.98350 AZN
1000 SEK163.96700 AZN
2000 SEK327.93400 AZN
5000 SEK819.83500 AZN
10000 SEK1639.67000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Swedish Krona
1 AZN6.09879 SEK
5 AZN30.49395 SEK
10 AZN60.98790 SEK
20 AZN121.97580 SEK
50 AZN304.93950 SEK
100 AZN609.87900 SEK
250 AZN1524.69750 SEK
500 AZN3049.39500 SEK
1000 AZN6098.79000 SEK
2000 AZN12197.58000 SEK
5000 AZN30493.95000 SEK
10000 AZN60987.90000 SEK