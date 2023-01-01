10 thousand Turkish liras to Azerbaijani manats

Convert TRY to AZN at the real exchange rate

10,000 try
617.02 azn

1.00000 TRY = 0.06170 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:7 UTC
TRY to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 AZN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865351.0504587.45521.444051.660530.962918.8713
1GBP1.155611.2139101.0631.668751.918911.1127321.8077
1USD0.951950.823791183.2551.37471.580780.9166517.965
1INR0.01143440.009894790.012011310.01651190.01898720.01101010.215783

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Azerbaijani Manat
1 TRY0.06170 AZN
5 TRY0.30851 AZN
10 TRY0.61701 AZN
20 TRY1.23403 AZN
50 TRY3.08507 AZN
100 TRY6.17015 AZN
250 TRY15.42538 AZN
500 TRY30.85075 AZN
1000 TRY61.70150 AZN
2000 TRY123.40300 AZN
5000 TRY308.50750 AZN
10000 TRY617.01500 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Turkish Lira
1 AZN16.20710 TRY
5 AZN81.03550 TRY
10 AZN162.07100 TRY
20 AZN324.14200 TRY
50 AZN810.35500 TRY
100 AZN1620.71000 TRY
250 AZN4051.77500 TRY
500 AZN8103.55000 TRY
1000 AZN16207.10000 TRY
2000 AZN32414.20000 TRY
5000 AZN81035.50000 TRY
10000 AZN162071.00000 TRY