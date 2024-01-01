Nigerian nairas to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert NGN to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
2.20 tmt

₦1.000 NGN = T0.002198 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00230.0026
Low0.00210.0021
Average0.00220.0023
Change-3.75%-12.94%
View full history

1 NGN to TMT stats

The performance of NGN to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0023 and a 30 day low of 0.0021. This means the 30 day average was 0.0022. The change for NGN to TMT was -3.75.

The performance of NGN to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0026 and a 90 day low of 0.0021. This means the 90 day average was 0.0023. The change for NGN to TMT was -12.94.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian naira

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Turkmenistani Manat
1 NGN0.00220 TMT
5 NGN0.01099 TMT
10 NGN0.02198 TMT
20 NGN0.04396 TMT
50 NGN0.10990 TMT
100 NGN0.21981 TMT
250 NGN0.54952 TMT
500 NGN1.09905 TMT
1000 NGN2.19809 TMT
2000 NGN4.39618 TMT
5000 NGN10.99045 TMT
10000 NGN21.98090 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Nigerian Naira
1 TMT454.94000 NGN
5 TMT2,274.70000 NGN
10 TMT4,549.40000 NGN
20 TMT9,098.80000 NGN
50 TMT22,747.00000 NGN
100 TMT45,494.00000 NGN
250 TMT113,735.00000 NGN
500 TMT227,470.00000 NGN
1000 TMT454,940.00000 NGN
2000 TMT909,880.00000 NGN
5000 TMT2,274,700.00000 NGN
10000 TMT4,549,400.00000 NGN