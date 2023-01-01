50 Turkmenistani manats to Nigerian nairas

Convert TMT to NGN at the real exchange rate

50 tmt
10,962.20 ngn

1.00000 TMT = 219.24400 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TMT to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86521.05187.52781.444021.660610.963118.8938
1GBP1.155811.2148101.1691.669071.919421.1131521.8385
1USD0.95150.823181183.28051.373951.580030.916217.977
1INR0.01142490.009884440.012007610.01649790.01897240.01100140.215861

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Nigerian Naira
1 TMT219.24400 NGN
5 TMT1096.22000 NGN
10 TMT2192.44000 NGN
20 TMT4384.88000 NGN
50 TMT10962.20000 NGN
100 TMT21924.40000 NGN
250 TMT54811.00000 NGN
500 TMT109622.00000 NGN
1000 TMT219244.00000 NGN
2000 TMT438488.00000 NGN
5000 TMT1096220.00000 NGN
10000 TMT2192440.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Turkmenistani Manat
1 NGN0.00456 TMT
5 NGN0.02281 TMT
10 NGN0.04561 TMT
20 NGN0.09122 TMT
50 NGN0.22806 TMT
100 NGN0.45611 TMT
250 NGN1.14028 TMT
500 NGN2.28057 TMT
1000 NGN4.56113 TMT
2000 NGN9.12226 TMT
5000 NGN22.80565 TMT
10000 NGN45.61130 TMT