Turkmenistani manats to Russian rubles today

Convert TMT to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
24,382.50 rub

T1.000 TMT = руб24.38 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TMT to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.385726.4839
Low24.288923.8572
Average24.920325.3310
Change-2.94%-6.55%
1 TMT to RUB stats

The performance of TMT to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.3857 and a 30 day low of 24.2889. This means the 30 day average was 24.9203. The change for TMT to RUB was -2.94.

The performance of TMT to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.4839 and a 90 day low of 23.8572. This means the 90 day average was 25.3310. The change for TMT to RUB was -6.55.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Russian Ruble
1 TMT24.38250 RUB
5 TMT121.91250 RUB
10 TMT243.82500 RUB
20 TMT487.65000 RUB
50 TMT1,219.12500 RUB
100 TMT2,438.25000 RUB
250 TMT6,095.62500 RUB
500 TMT12,191.25000 RUB
1000 TMT24,382.50000 RUB
2000 TMT48,765.00000 RUB
5000 TMT121,912.50000 RUB
10000 TMT243,825.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Turkmenistani Manat
1 RUB0.04101 TMT
5 RUB0.20507 TMT
10 RUB0.41013 TMT
20 RUB0.82026 TMT
50 RUB2.05065 TMT
100 RUB4.10130 TMT
250 RUB10.25325 TMT
500 RUB20.50650 TMT
1000 RUB41.01300 TMT
2000 RUB82.02600 TMT
5000 RUB205.06500 TMT
10000 RUB410.13000 TMT