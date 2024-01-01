Turkmenistani manats to Australian dollars today
Convert TMT to AUD at the real exchange rate
|1 TMT to AUD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4401
|0.4401
|Low
|0.4211
|0.4211
|Average
|0.4292
|0.4299
|Change
|3.68%
|1.75%
1 TMT to AUD stats
The performance of TMT to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4401 and a 30 day low of 0.4211. This means the 30 day average was 0.4292. The change for TMT to AUD was 3.68.
The performance of TMT to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4401 and a 90 day low of 0.4211. This means the 90 day average was 0.4299. The change for TMT to AUD was 1.75.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
|1 AUD
|2.27798 TMT
|5 AUD
|11.38990 TMT
|10 AUD
|22.77980 TMT
|20 AUD
|45.55960 TMT
|50 AUD
|113.89900 TMT
|100 AUD
|227.79800 TMT
|250 AUD
|569.49500 TMT
|500 AUD
|1,138.99000 TMT
|1000 AUD
|2,277.98000 TMT
|2000 AUD
|4,555.96000 TMT
|5000 AUD
|11,389.90000 TMT
|10000 AUD
|22,779.80000 TMT