Turkmenistani manats to Indian rupees today

Convert TMT to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
23,934.10 inr

T1.000 TMT = ₹23.93 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:10
TMT to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.943123.9431
Low23.838723.7258
Average23.895523.8557
Change0.36%0.36%
1 TMT to INR stats

The performance of TMT to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.9431 and a 30 day low of 23.8387. This means the 30 day average was 23.8955. The change for TMT to INR was 0.36.

The performance of TMT to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.9431 and a 90 day low of 23.7258. This means the 90 day average was 23.8557. The change for TMT to INR was 0.36.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3721.5131.6760.93721.055
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1661.7751.9661.09924.694
1 USD0.9170.782183.771.3871.5370.85919.303
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Indian Rupee
1 TMT23.93410 INR
5 TMT119.67050 INR
10 TMT239.34100 INR
20 TMT478.68200 INR
50 TMT1,196.70500 INR
100 TMT2,393.41000 INR
250 TMT5,983.52500 INR
500 TMT11,967.05000 INR
1000 TMT23,934.10000 INR
2000 TMT47,868.20000 INR
5000 TMT119,670.50000 INR
10000 TMT239,341.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 INR0.04178 TMT
5 INR0.20891 TMT
10 INR0.41781 TMT
20 INR0.83563 TMT
50 INR2.08907 TMT
100 INR4.17813 TMT
250 INR10.44533 TMT
300 INR12.53439 TMT
500 INR20.89065 TMT
600 INR25.06878 TMT
1000 INR41.78130 TMT
2000 INR83.56260 TMT
5000 INR208.90650 TMT
10000 INR417.81300 TMT
25000 INR1,044.53250 TMT
50000 INR2,089.06500 TMT
100000 INR4,178.13000 TMT
1000000 INR41,781.30000 TMT
1000000000 INR41,781,300.00000 TMT