Turkmenistani manats to South African rand today

Convert TMT to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
5,221.91 zar

T1.000 TMT = R5.222 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:18
TMT to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.26655.4189
Low5.13025.1244
Average5.20295.2386
Change0.57%-1.10%
1 TMT to ZAR stats

The performance of TMT to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.2665 and a 30 day low of 5.1302. This means the 30 day average was 5.2029. The change for TMT to ZAR was 0.57.

The performance of TMT to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4189 and a 90 day low of 5.1244. This means the 90 day average was 5.2386. The change for TMT to ZAR was -1.10.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / South African Rand
1 TMT5.22191 ZAR
5 TMT26.10955 ZAR
10 TMT52.21910 ZAR
20 TMT104.43820 ZAR
50 TMT261.09550 ZAR
100 TMT522.19100 ZAR
250 TMT1,305.47750 ZAR
500 TMT2,610.95500 ZAR
1000 TMT5,221.91000 ZAR
2000 TMT10,443.82000 ZAR
5000 TMT26,109.55000 ZAR
10000 TMT52,219.10000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Turkmenistani Manat
1 ZAR0.19150 TMT
5 ZAR0.95751 TMT
10 ZAR1.91501 TMT
20 ZAR3.83002 TMT
50 ZAR9.57505 TMT
100 ZAR19.15010 TMT
250 ZAR47.87525 TMT
500 ZAR95.75050 TMT
1000 ZAR191.50100 TMT
2000 ZAR383.00200 TMT
5000 ZAR957.50500 TMT
10000 ZAR1,915.01000 TMT