Turkmenistani manats to Euros today

Convert TMT to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
261.92 eur

T1.000 TMT = €0.2619 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:07
TMT to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26490.2675
Low0.26120.2612
Average0.26300.2642
Change-0.64%-1.29%
1 TMT to EUR stats

The performance of TMT to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2649 and a 30 day low of 0.2612. This means the 30 day average was 0.2630. The change for TMT to EUR was -0.64.

The performance of TMT to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2675 and a 90 day low of 0.2612. This means the 90 day average was 0.2642. The change for TMT to EUR was -1.29.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3851.5131.6750.93721.051
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1881.7751.9651.09924.691
1 USD0.9170.782183.7741.3871.5360.85919.298
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Euro
1 TMT0.26192 EUR
5 TMT1.30960 EUR
10 TMT2.61919 EUR
20 TMT5.23838 EUR
50 TMT13.09595 EUR
100 TMT26.19190 EUR
250 TMT65.47975 EUR
500 TMT130.95950 EUR
1000 TMT261.91900 EUR
2000 TMT523.83800 EUR
5000 TMT1,309.59500 EUR
10000 TMT2,619.19000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Turkmenistani Manat
1 EUR3.81798 TMT
5 EUR19.08990 TMT
10 EUR38.17980 TMT
20 EUR76.35960 TMT
50 EUR190.89900 TMT
100 EUR381.79800 TMT
250 EUR954.49500 TMT
500 EUR1,908.99000 TMT
1000 EUR3,817.98000 TMT
2000 EUR7,635.96000 TMT
5000 EUR19,089.90000 TMT
10000 EUR38,179.80000 TMT