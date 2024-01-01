1 thousand Euros to Turkmenistani manats

Convert EUR to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
3,818.68 tmt

€1.000 EUR = T3.819 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.82923.8292
Low3.77483.7378
Average3.80133.7842
Change0.92%1.44%
1 EUR to TMT stats

The performance of EUR to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8292 and a 30 day low of 3.7748. This means the 30 day average was 3.8013. The change for EUR to TMT was 0.92.

The performance of EUR to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8292 and a 90 day low of 3.7378. This means the 90 day average was 3.7842. The change for EUR to TMT was 1.44.

How to convert Euros to Turkmenistani manats

Conversion rates Euro / Turkmenistani Manat
1 EUR3.81868 TMT
5 EUR19.09340 TMT
10 EUR38.18680 TMT
20 EUR76.37360 TMT
50 EUR190.93400 TMT
100 EUR381.86800 TMT
250 EUR954.67000 TMT
500 EUR1,909.34000 TMT
1000 EUR3,818.68000 TMT
2000 EUR7,637.36000 TMT
5000 EUR19,093.40000 TMT
10000 EUR38,186.80000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Euro
1 TMT0.26187 EUR
5 TMT1.30936 EUR
10 TMT2.61871 EUR
20 TMT5.23742 EUR
50 TMT13.09355 EUR
100 TMT26.18710 EUR
250 TMT65.46775 EUR
500 TMT130.93550 EUR
1000 TMT261.87100 EUR
2000 TMT523.74200 EUR
5000 TMT1,309.35500 EUR
10000 TMT2,618.71000 EUR