Turkmenistani manats to Japanese yen today

Convert TMT to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
41,786 jpy

T1.000 TMT = ¥41.79 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:09
TMT to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High46.170046.1700
Low41.762941.7629
Average44.572444.8555
Change-9.09%-5.24%
1 TMT to JPY stats

The performance of TMT to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 46.1700 and a 30 day low of 41.7629. This means the 30 day average was 44.5724. The change for TMT to JPY was -9.09.

The performance of TMT to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 46.1700 and a 90 day low of 41.7629. This means the 90 day average was 44.8555. The change for TMT to JPY was -5.24.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Japanese Yen
1 TMT41.78570 JPY
5 TMT208.92850 JPY
10 TMT417.85700 JPY
20 TMT835.71400 JPY
50 TMT2,089.28500 JPY
100 TMT4,178.57000 JPY
250 TMT10,446.42500 JPY
500 TMT20,892.85000 JPY
1000 TMT41,785.70000 JPY
2000 TMT83,571.40000 JPY
5000 TMT208,928.50000 JPY
10000 TMT417,857.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Turkmenistani Manat
100 JPY2.39316 TMT
1000 JPY23.93160 TMT
1500 JPY35.89740 TMT
2000 JPY47.86320 TMT
3000 JPY71.79480 TMT
5000 JPY119.65800 TMT
5400 JPY129.23064 TMT
10000 JPY239.31600 TMT
15000 JPY358.97400 TMT
20000 JPY478.63200 TMT
25000 JPY598.29000 TMT
30000 JPY717.94800 TMT