Turkmenistani manats to Japanese yen today
Convert TMT to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 TMT to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|46.1700
|46.1700
|Low
|41.7629
|41.7629
|Average
|44.5724
|44.8555
|Change
|-9.09%
|-5.24%
|View full history
1 TMT to JPY stats
The performance of TMT to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 46.1700 and a 30 day low of 41.7629. This means the 30 day average was 44.5724. The change for TMT to JPY was -9.09.
The performance of TMT to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 46.1700 and a 90 day low of 41.7629. This means the 90 day average was 44.8555. The change for TMT to JPY was -5.24.
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Japanese Yen
|1 TMT
|41.78570 JPY
|5 TMT
|208.92850 JPY
|10 TMT
|417.85700 JPY
|20 TMT
|835.71400 JPY
|50 TMT
|2,089.28500 JPY
|100 TMT
|4,178.57000 JPY
|250 TMT
|10,446.42500 JPY
|500 TMT
|20,892.85000 JPY
|1000 TMT
|41,785.70000 JPY
|2000 TMT
|83,571.40000 JPY
|5000 TMT
|208,928.50000 JPY
|10000 TMT
|417,857.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Turkmenistani Manat
|100 JPY
|2.39316 TMT
|1000 JPY
|23.93160 TMT
|1500 JPY
|35.89740 TMT
|2000 JPY
|47.86320 TMT
|3000 JPY
|71.79480 TMT
|5000 JPY
|119.65800 TMT
|5400 JPY
|129.23064 TMT
|10000 JPY
|239.31600 TMT
|15000 JPY
|358.97400 TMT
|20000 JPY
|478.63200 TMT
|25000 JPY
|598.29000 TMT
|30000 JPY
|717.94800 TMT