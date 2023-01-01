10 Turkmenistani manats to Indian rupees

1.00000 TMT = 23.82850 INR

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Indian Rupee
1 TMT23.82850 INR
5 TMT119.14250 INR
10 TMT238.28500 INR
20 TMT476.57000 INR
50 TMT1191.42500 INR
100 TMT2382.85000 INR
250 TMT5957.12500 INR
500 TMT11914.25000 INR
1000 TMT23828.50000 INR
2000 TMT47657.00000 INR
5000 TMT119142.50000 INR
10000 TMT238285.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 INR0.04197 TMT
5 INR0.20983 TMT
10 INR0.41967 TMT
20 INR0.83933 TMT
50 INR2.09833 TMT
100 INR4.19666 TMT
250 INR10.49165 TMT
500 INR20.98330 TMT
1000 INR41.96660 TMT
2000 INR83.93320 TMT
5000 INR209.83300 TMT
10000 INR419.66600 TMT