1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Russian rubles

Convert TMT to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
28,712.40 rub

1.00000 TMT = 28.71240 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:2 UTC
TMT to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Russian Ruble
1 TMT28.71240 RUB
5 TMT143.56200 RUB
10 TMT287.12400 RUB
20 TMT574.24800 RUB
50 TMT1435.62000 RUB
100 TMT2871.24000 RUB
250 TMT7178.10000 RUB
500 TMT14356.20000 RUB
1000 TMT28712.40000 RUB
2000 TMT57424.80000 RUB
5000 TMT143562.00000 RUB
10000 TMT287124.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Turkmenistani Manat
1 RUB0.03483 TMT
5 RUB0.17414 TMT
10 RUB0.34828 TMT
20 RUB0.69656 TMT
50 RUB1.74141 TMT
100 RUB3.48281 TMT
250 RUB8.70702 TMT
500 RUB17.41405 TMT
1000 RUB34.82810 TMT
2000 RUB69.65620 TMT
5000 RUB174.14050 TMT
10000 RUB348.28100 TMT