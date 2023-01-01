5 Turkmenistani manats to Russian rubles
Convert TMT to RUB at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Russian Ruble
|1 TMT
|28.71240 RUB
|5 TMT
|143.56200 RUB
|10 TMT
|287.12400 RUB
|20 TMT
|574.24800 RUB
|50 TMT
|1435.62000 RUB
|100 TMT
|2871.24000 RUB
|250 TMT
|7178.10000 RUB
|500 TMT
|14356.20000 RUB
|1000 TMT
|28712.40000 RUB
|2000 TMT
|57424.80000 RUB
|5000 TMT
|143562.00000 RUB
|10000 TMT
|287124.00000 RUB