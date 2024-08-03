British pounds sterling to Nigerian nairas today

Convert GBP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
2,038,930 ngn

£1.000 GBP = ₦2,039 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

GBP to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,134.55002,134.5500
Low1,951.23001,698.9400
Average2,052.31031,932.8988
Change4.49%17.90%
View full history

1 GBP to NGN stats

The performance of GBP to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,134.5500 and a 30 day low of 1,951.2300. This means the 30 day average was 2,052.3103. The change for GBP to NGN was 4.49.

The performance of GBP to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,134.5500 and a 90 day low of 1,698.9400. This means the 90 day average was 1,932.8988. The change for GBP to NGN was 17.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Nigerian Naira
1 GBP2,038.93000 NGN
5 GBP10,194.65000 NGN
10 GBP20,389.30000 NGN
20 GBP40,778.60000 NGN
50 GBP101,946.50000 NGN
100 GBP203,893.00000 NGN
250 GBP509,732.50000 NGN
500 GBP1,019,465.00000 NGN
1000 GBP2,038,930.00000 NGN
2000 GBP4,077,860.00000 NGN
5000 GBP10,194,650.00000 NGN
10000 GBP20,389,300.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / British Pound Sterling
1 NGN0.00049 GBP
5 NGN0.00245 GBP
10 NGN0.00490 GBP
20 NGN0.00981 GBP
50 NGN0.02452 GBP
100 NGN0.04905 GBP
250 NGN0.12261 GBP
500 NGN0.24523 GBP
1000 NGN0.49045 GBP
2000 NGN0.98091 GBP
5000 NGN2.45227 GBP
10000 NGN4.90454 GBP