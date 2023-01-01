5 Nigerian nairas to British pounds sterling

5 ngn
0.01 gbp

1.00000 NGN = 0.00107 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59 UTC
NGN to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NGN → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / British Pound Sterling
1 NGN0.00107 GBP
5 NGN0.00536 GBP
10 NGN0.01072 GBP
20 NGN0.02145 GBP
50 NGN0.05361 GBP
100 NGN0.10723 GBP
250 NGN0.26806 GBP
500 NGN0.53613 GBP
1000 NGN1.07226 GBP
2000 NGN2.14452 GBP
5000 NGN5.36130 GBP
10000 NGN10.72260 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Nigerian Naira
1 GBP932.61300 NGN
5 GBP4663.06500 NGN
10 GBP9326.13000 NGN
20 GBP18652.26000 NGN
50 GBP46630.65000 NGN
100 GBP93261.30000 NGN
250 GBP233153.25000 NGN
500 GBP466306.50000 NGN
1000 GBP932613.00000 NGN
2000 GBP1865226.00000 NGN
5000 GBP4663065.00000 NGN
10000 GBP9326130.00000 NGN