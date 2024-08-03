British pound sterling to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Nigerian nairas is currently 2,038.930 today, reflecting a -3.616% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -1.666% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 2,135.100 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 2,038.550 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 2.576% increase in value.