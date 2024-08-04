Malaysian ringgits to Nigerian nairas today

Convert MYR to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
354,472 ngn

RM1.000 MYR = ₦354.5 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High361.6590361.6590
Low324.3360283.6360
Average342.5813323.6333
Change8.92%21.25%
View full history

1 MYR to NGN stats

The performance of MYR to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 361.6590 and a 30 day low of 324.3360. This means the 30 day average was 342.5813. The change for MYR to NGN was 8.92.

The performance of MYR to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 361.6590 and a 90 day low of 283.6360. This means the 90 day average was 323.6333. The change for MYR to NGN was 21.25.

Top currencies

1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Nigerian Naira
1 MYR354.47200 NGN
5 MYR1,772.36000 NGN
10 MYR3,544.72000 NGN
20 MYR7,089.44000 NGN
50 MYR17,723.60000 NGN
100 MYR35,447.20000 NGN
250 MYR88,618.00000 NGN
500 MYR177,236.00000 NGN
1000 MYR354,472.00000 NGN
2000 MYR708,944.00000 NGN
5000 MYR1,772,360.00000 NGN
10000 MYR3,544,720.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NGN0.00282 MYR
5 NGN0.01411 MYR
10 NGN0.02821 MYR
20 NGN0.05642 MYR
50 NGN0.14105 MYR
100 NGN0.28211 MYR
250 NGN0.70527 MYR
500 NGN1.41055 MYR
1000 NGN2.82109 MYR
2000 NGN5.64218 MYR
5000 NGN14.10545 MYR
10000 NGN28.21090 MYR