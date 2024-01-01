Hong Kong dollars to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert HKD to TMT at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = T0.4498 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:12
HKD to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TMT
1 HKD to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45050.4509
Low0.44950.4486
Average0.45010.4498
Change-0.10%0.19%
1 HKD to TMT stats

The performance of HKD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4505 and a 30 day low of 0.4495. This means the 30 day average was 0.4501. The change for HKD to TMT was -0.10.

The performance of HKD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4509 and a 90 day low of 0.4486. This means the 90 day average was 0.4498. The change for HKD to TMT was 0.19.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
100 HKD44.97530 TMT
200 HKD89.95060 TMT
300 HKD134.92590 TMT
500 HKD224.87650 TMT
1000 HKD449.75300 TMT
2000 HKD899.50600 TMT
2500 HKD1,124.38250 TMT
3000 HKD1,349.25900 TMT
4000 HKD1,799.01200 TMT
5000 HKD2,248.76500 TMT
10000 HKD4,497.53000 TMT
20000 HKD8,995.06000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TMT2.22344 HKD
5 TMT11.11720 HKD
10 TMT22.23440 HKD
20 TMT44.46880 HKD
50 TMT111.17200 HKD
100 TMT222.34400 HKD
250 TMT555.86000 HKD
500 TMT1,111.72000 HKD
1000 TMT2,223.44000 HKD
2000 TMT4,446.88000 HKD
5000 TMT11,117.20000 HKD
10000 TMT22,234.40000 HKD