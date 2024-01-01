Hong Kong dollars to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert HKD to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
447.36 tmt

1.000 HKD = 0.4474 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1970.7851.3421.5250.9181.35283.192
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1860.2120.1280.18811.559
1 GBP1.2759.17311.711.9441.1711.723106.028
1 SGD0.7455.3640.58511.1370.6851.00862.003

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
100 HKD44.73590 TMT
200 HKD89.47180 TMT
300 HKD134.20770 TMT
500 HKD223.67950 TMT
1000 HKD447.35900 TMT
2000 HKD894.71800 TMT
2500 HKD1,118.39750 TMT
3000 HKD1,342.07700 TMT
4000 HKD1,789.43600 TMT
5000 HKD2,236.79500 TMT
10000 HKD4,473.59000 TMT
20000 HKD8,947.18000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TMT2.23534 HKD
5 TMT11.17670 HKD
10 TMT22.35340 HKD
20 TMT44.70680 HKD
50 TMT111.76700 HKD
100 TMT223.53400 HKD
250 TMT558.83500 HKD
500 TMT1,117.67000 HKD
1000 TMT2,235.34000 HKD
2000 TMT4,470.68000 HKD
5000 TMT11,176.70000 HKD
10000 TMT22,353.40000 HKD