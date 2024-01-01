Bulgarian levs to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert BGN to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
1,940.67 tmt

1.000 BGN = 1.941 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BGN1.94067 TMT
5 BGN9.70335 TMT
10 BGN19.40670 TMT
20 BGN38.81340 TMT
50 BGN97.03350 TMT
100 BGN194.06700 TMT
250 BGN485.16750 TMT
500 BGN970.33500 TMT
1000 BGN1,940.67000 TMT
2000 BGN3,881.34000 TMT
5000 BGN9,703.35000 TMT
10000 BGN19,406.70000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 TMT0.51529 BGN
5 TMT2.57643 BGN
10 TMT5.15286 BGN
20 TMT10.30572 BGN
50 TMT25.76430 BGN
100 TMT51.52860 BGN
250 TMT128.82150 BGN
500 TMT257.64300 BGN
1000 TMT515.28600 BGN
2000 TMT1,030.57200 BGN
5000 TMT2,576.43000 BGN
10000 TMT5,152.86000 BGN