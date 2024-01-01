Singapore dollars to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert SGD to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
2,679.63 tmt

S$1.000 SGD = T2.680 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31
SGD to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TMT
1 SGD to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.69062.6906
Low2.63822.5755
Average2.66522.6193
Change1.51%3.19%
1 SGD to TMT stats

The performance of SGD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6906 and a 30 day low of 2.6382. This means the 30 day average was 2.6652. The change for SGD to TMT was 1.51.

The performance of SGD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6906 and a 90 day low of 2.5755. This means the 90 day average was 2.6193. The change for SGD to TMT was 3.19.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 SGD2.67963 TMT
5 SGD13.39815 TMT
10 SGD26.79630 TMT
20 SGD53.59260 TMT
50 SGD133.98150 TMT
100 SGD267.96300 TMT
250 SGD669.90750 TMT
500 SGD1,339.81500 TMT
1000 SGD2,679.63000 TMT
2000 SGD5,359.26000 TMT
5000 SGD13,398.15000 TMT
10000 SGD26,796.30000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Singapore Dollar
1 TMT0.37319 SGD
5 TMT1.86593 SGD
10 TMT3.73186 SGD
20 TMT7.46372 SGD
50 TMT18.65930 SGD
100 TMT37.31860 SGD
250 TMT93.29650 SGD
500 TMT186.59300 SGD
1000 TMT373.18600 SGD
2000 TMT746.37200 SGD
5000 TMT1,865.93000 SGD
10000 TMT3,731.86000 SGD