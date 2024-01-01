Indonesian rupiahs to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert IDR to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
222.72 tmt

1.000 IDR = 0.0002227 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.1130.9171.341.5211.3490.7837.823
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.094
1 EUR1.09190.67211.4621.6591.4720.8548.535
1 SGD0.74662.010.68411.1351.0070.5845.837

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.



Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Turkmenistani Manat
1 IDR0.00022 TMT
5 IDR0.00111 TMT
10 IDR0.00223 TMT
20 IDR0.00445 TMT
50 IDR0.01114 TMT
100 IDR0.02227 TMT
250 IDR0.05568 TMT
500 IDR0.11136 TMT
1000 IDR0.22272 TMT
2000 IDR0.44543 TMT
5000 IDR1.11359 TMT
10000 IDR2.22717 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TMT4,490.00000 IDR
5 TMT22,450.00000 IDR
10 TMT44,900.00000 IDR
20 TMT89,800.00000 IDR
50 TMT224,500.00000 IDR
100 TMT449,000.00000 IDR
250 TMT1,122,500.00000 IDR
500 TMT2,245,000.00000 IDR
1000 TMT4,490,000.00000 IDR
2000 TMT8,980,000.00000 IDR
5000 TMT22,450,000.00000 IDR
10000 TMT44,900,000.00000 IDR