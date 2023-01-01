Bulgarian levs to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert BGN to TMT at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
1937.42 tmt

1.00000 BGN = 1.93742 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87511.084390.26431.488691.673690.964818.7456
1 GBP1.1427311.239103.1431.701091.912481.102521.4201
1 USD0.922250.807103183.24661.372951.543570.889817.2882
1 INR0.01107860.009695320.012012510.01649260.01854210.01068870.207675

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BGN1.93742 TMT
5 BGN9.68710 TMT
10 BGN19.37420 TMT
20 BGN38.74840 TMT
50 BGN96.87100 TMT
100 BGN193.74200 TMT
250 BGN484.35500 TMT
500 BGN968.71000 TMT
1000 BGN1937.42000 TMT
2000 BGN3874.84000 TMT
5000 BGN9687.10000 TMT
10000 BGN19374.20000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 TMT0.51615 BGN
5 TMT2.58076 BGN
10 TMT5.16152 BGN
20 TMT10.32304 BGN
50 TMT25.80760 BGN
100 TMT51.61520 BGN
250 TMT129.03800 BGN
500 TMT258.07600 BGN
1000 TMT516.15200 BGN
2000 TMT1032.30400 BGN
5000 TMT2580.76000 BGN
10000 TMT5161.52000 BGN