Chinese yuan rmb to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert CNY to TMT at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
482.56 tmt

1.00000 CNY = 0.48256 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.08690.36821.494821.677220.9648518.7259
1 GBP1.143911.2422103.3661.709831.918461.1036921.4193
1 USD0.92080.805023183.2121.376451.54440.8884517.243
1 INR0.01106580.009674370.012017510.01654150.01855980.01067690.207218

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CNY0.48256 TMT
5 CNY2.41277 TMT
10 CNY4.82555 TMT
20 CNY9.65110 TMT
50 CNY24.12775 TMT
100 CNY48.25550 TMT
250 CNY120.63875 TMT
500 CNY241.27750 TMT
1000 CNY482.55500 TMT
2000 CNY965.11000 TMT
5000 CNY2412.77500 TMT
10000 CNY4825.55000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TMT2.07230 CNY
5 TMT10.36150 CNY
10 TMT20.72300 CNY
20 TMT41.44600 CNY
50 TMT103.61500 CNY
100 TMT207.23000 CNY
250 TMT518.07500 CNY
500 TMT1036.15000 CNY
1000 TMT2072.30000 CNY
2000 TMT4144.60000 CNY
5000 TMT10361.50000 CNY
10000 TMT20723.00000 CNY