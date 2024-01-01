Danish kroner to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert DKK to TMT at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = T0.5069 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:17
DKK to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TMT
1 DKK to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.52520.5252
Low0.50690.5059
Average0.51560.5167
Change-2.78%-0.39%
1 DKK to TMT stats

The performance of DKK to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5252 and a 30 day low of 0.5069. This means the 30 day average was 0.5156. The change for DKK to TMT was -2.78.

The performance of DKK to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5252 and a 90 day low of 0.5059. This means the 90 day average was 0.5167. The change for DKK to TMT was -0.39.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Turkmenistani Manat
1 DKK0.50686 TMT
5 DKK2.53428 TMT
10 DKK5.06855 TMT
20 DKK10.13710 TMT
50 DKK25.34275 TMT
100 DKK50.68550 TMT
250 DKK126.71375 TMT
500 DKK253.42750 TMT
1000 DKK506.85500 TMT
2000 DKK1,013.71000 TMT
5000 DKK2,534.27500 TMT
10000 DKK5,068.55000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Danish Krone
1 TMT1.97295 DKK
5 TMT9.86475 DKK
10 TMT19.72950 DKK
20 TMT39.45900 DKK
50 TMT98.64750 DKK
100 TMT197.29500 DKK
250 TMT493.23750 DKK
500 TMT986.47500 DKK
1000 TMT1,972.95000 DKK
2000 TMT3,945.90000 DKK
5000 TMT9,864.75000 DKK
10000 TMT19,729.50000 DKK