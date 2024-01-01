Polish zloty to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert PLN to TMT at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = T0.8701 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
PLN to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TMT
1 PLN to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92060.9206
Low0.86990.8699
Average0.89390.8987
Change-5.51%-2.14%
1 PLN to TMT stats

The performance of PLN to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9206 and a 30 day low of 0.8699. This means the 30 day average was 0.8939. The change for PLN to TMT was -5.51.

The performance of PLN to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9206 and a 90 day low of 0.8699. This means the 90 day average was 0.8987. The change for PLN to TMT was -2.14.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Turkmenistani Manat
1 PLN0.87015 TMT
5 PLN4.35075 TMT
10 PLN8.70149 TMT
20 PLN17.40298 TMT
50 PLN43.50745 TMT
100 PLN87.01490 TMT
250 PLN217.53725 TMT
500 PLN435.07450 TMT
1000 PLN870.14900 TMT
2000 PLN1,740.29800 TMT
5000 PLN4,350.74500 TMT
10000 PLN8,701.49000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Polish Zloty
1 TMT1.14923 PLN
5 TMT5.74615 PLN
10 TMT11.49230 PLN
20 TMT22.98460 PLN
50 TMT57.46150 PLN
100 TMT114.92300 PLN
250 TMT287.30750 PLN
500 TMT574.61500 PLN
1000 TMT1,149.23000 PLN
2000 TMT2,298.46000 PLN
5000 TMT5,746.15000 PLN
10000 TMT11,492.30000 PLN