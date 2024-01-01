Chinese yuan rmb to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert CNY to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
488.18 tmt

¥1.000 CNY = T0.4882 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
CNY to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48820.4882
Low0.48100.4810
Average0.48230.4828
Change1.38%1.00%
1 CNY to TMT stats

The performance of CNY to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4882 and a 30 day low of 0.4810. This means the 30 day average was 0.4823. The change for CNY to TMT was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4882 and a 90 day low of 0.4810. This means the 90 day average was 0.4828. The change for CNY to TMT was 1.00.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CNY0.48818 TMT
5 CNY2.44091 TMT
10 CNY4.88182 TMT
20 CNY9.76364 TMT
50 CNY24.40910 TMT
100 CNY48.81820 TMT
250 CNY122.04550 TMT
500 CNY244.09100 TMT
1000 CNY488.18200 TMT
2000 CNY976.36400 TMT
5000 CNY2,440.91000 TMT
10000 CNY4,881.82000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TMT2.04841 CNY
5 TMT10.24205 CNY
10 TMT20.48410 CNY
20 TMT40.96820 CNY
50 TMT102.42050 CNY
100 TMT204.84100 CNY
250 TMT512.10250 CNY
500 TMT1,024.20500 CNY
1000 TMT2,048.41000 CNY
2000 TMT4,096.82000 CNY
5000 TMT10,242.05000 CNY
10000 TMT20,484.10000 CNY