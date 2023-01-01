5000 Turkmenistani manats to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert TMT to CNY at the real exchange rate

5,000 tmt
10,445.65 cny

1.00000 TMT = 2.08913 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58 UTC
TMT to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TMT2.08913 CNY
5 TMT10.44565 CNY
10 TMT20.89130 CNY
20 TMT41.78260 CNY
50 TMT104.45650 CNY
100 TMT208.91300 CNY
250 TMT522.28250 CNY
500 TMT1044.56500 CNY
1000 TMT2089.13000 CNY
2000 TMT4178.26000 CNY
5000 TMT10445.65000 CNY
10000 TMT20891.30000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CNY0.47867 TMT
5 CNY2.39335 TMT
10 CNY4.78669 TMT
20 CNY9.57338 TMT
50 CNY23.93345 TMT
100 CNY47.86690 TMT
250 CNY119.66725 TMT
500 CNY239.33450 TMT
1000 CNY478.66900 TMT
2000 CNY957.33800 TMT
5000 CNY2393.34500 TMT
10000 CNY4786.69000 TMT