5 Chinese yuan rmb to Turkmenistani manats

Convert CNY to TMT at the real exchange rate

5 cny
2.43 tmt

1.00000 CNY = 0.48654 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CNY0.48654 TMT
5 CNY2.43272 TMT
10 CNY4.86544 TMT
20 CNY9.73088 TMT
50 CNY24.32720 TMT
100 CNY48.65440 TMT
250 CNY121.63600 TMT
500 CNY243.27200 TMT
1000 CNY486.54400 TMT
2000 CNY973.08800 TMT
5000 CNY2432.72000 TMT
10000 CNY4865.44000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TMT2.05531 CNY
5 TMT10.27655 CNY
10 TMT20.55310 CNY
20 TMT41.10620 CNY
50 TMT102.76550 CNY
100 TMT205.53100 CNY
250 TMT513.82750 CNY
500 TMT1027.65500 CNY
1000 TMT2055.31000 CNY
2000 TMT4110.62000 CNY
5000 TMT10276.55000 CNY
10000 TMT20553.10000 CNY